New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $160.79 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $160,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

