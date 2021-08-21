New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $193.79 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $193,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $794.09 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $799.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

