New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $209.62 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,186,143 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Square worth $209,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Shares of Square stock opened at $263.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

