New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $215.25 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of S&P Global worth $215,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $437.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

