New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $243.65 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of The Boeing worth $243,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 5.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in The Boeing by 20.4% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.67. 9,164,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.