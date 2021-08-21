New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $257.57 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock worth $257,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $917.17. 382,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $884.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

