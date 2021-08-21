New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $284.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $284,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

LOW stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

