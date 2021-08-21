New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $309.87 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Applied Materials worth $309,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,403,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

