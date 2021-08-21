New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Zoom Video Communications worth $197,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

