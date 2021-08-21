New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Twilio worth $130,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.84. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

