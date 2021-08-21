New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 340,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $139,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $307.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

