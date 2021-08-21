New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.89% of Cognex worth $132,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

CGNX opened at $84.98 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

