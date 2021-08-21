New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,249 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $888,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

