New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 19,142 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Anthem worth $264,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 17.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.99. 528,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

