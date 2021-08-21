New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 44,944 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of AON worth $206,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $279.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $281.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

