New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $175,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

