New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,554 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $252,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.11. 2,633,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

