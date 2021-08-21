New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,569 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of Baxter International worth $220,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.25. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

