New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 146,053 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,053 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $270,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

