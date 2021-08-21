New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 179,787 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,787 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Equifax worth $126,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $258.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

