New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,885 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,885 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $156,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $155.13 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $155.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

