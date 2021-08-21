New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,944 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $136,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,450.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,493.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

