New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,410 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $202,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $351.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.