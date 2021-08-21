New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,747 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of IHS Markit worth $134,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

