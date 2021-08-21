New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,417 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Fiserv worth $146,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.