New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,243 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of The Southern worth $122,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

