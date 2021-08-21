New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,539 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,539 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of AbbVie worth $427,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in AbbVie by 256.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

