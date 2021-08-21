New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 784 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $199,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $357.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

