New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 80,552 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Citigroup worth $414,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $70.25. 13,796,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

