New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,330 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $130,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

