Newton (NEW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $612,952.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Newton has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $13.07 million and $612,952.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.33 or 1.00211582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00918437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.06621525 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.