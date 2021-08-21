NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $368,519.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,105,690,386 coins and its circulating supply is 2,065,458,277 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

