NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Reaches $1.04

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $537,730.67 and $326,540.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00131835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00152071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.74 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.64 or 0.00913073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.62 or 0.06612065 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

