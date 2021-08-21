NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $66,843.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,372.97 or 0.02796528 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00835358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.