NFTify (N1) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,017.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $33,017.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00132109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00159346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.33 or 0.99982751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00919426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.00 or 0.06574809 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.