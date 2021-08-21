NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

