Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Financial Comparison

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nikola and Forum Merger III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 7 3 0 2.30 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 116.57%. Forum Merger III has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Nikola.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Forum Merger III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 41,772.42 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -7.93 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Forum Merger III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -55.23% -50.79% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

