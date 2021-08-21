Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.