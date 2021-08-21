NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

