NuCypher (NU) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.82 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $201.77 million and $31.82 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,260,191,231 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

