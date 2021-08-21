nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 344.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

