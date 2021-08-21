NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of NXP Semiconductors worth $192,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

