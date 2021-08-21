Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,934 shares of company stock worth $1,234,471. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. 724,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,039. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

