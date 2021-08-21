OAX Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $1.09 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

