Oddz (ODDZ) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $1.90 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,099.69 or 1.00091186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00933652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.24 or 0.06674636 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.