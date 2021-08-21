Offshift Trading Down 2.3% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $31,831.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.32 or 0.99934997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00071854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001062 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

