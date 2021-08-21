Oikos Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $18,040.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 185,941,220 coins and its circulating supply is 176,157,200 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

