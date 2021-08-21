One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 271,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of OLP opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

