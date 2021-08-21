Ontology One Day Trading Volume Tops $131.79 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $935.66 million and approximately $131.79 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00303413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046346 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

