Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Ontology has a total market cap of $949.60 million and approximately $126.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00097773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00312913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010596 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047142 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.